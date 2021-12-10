‘It’s Christmas time, you’re supposed to have snow’: Snow, and cleanup, finally arrive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 7:15 Friday night, Sioux Falls had received more than eight inches of snow. It may have taken until December 10, but finally it looks like that time of year again.

“We shovel the corner from here all the way down and over pretty much in front of the neighbors,” Tiffany North said.

With a snowfall like this, cleaning up isn’t a quick process.

“We’ve come out here about three times today,” Tiffany’s husband Josh North said.

“The stuff earlier this morning was way heavier than it is now,” Tiffany said.

The snow had drivers slowing down to a crawl. Just making sure you keep your feet underneath you requires some focus and care. But the Norths still take time to mention the positive aspects of these scenes.

“The kids loved it,” Josh said. “They went outside and played earlier, made snowmen in the backyard and whatnot.”

Just two weeks until Christmas Eve, we’re now well past just beginning to look like Christmas. The chilly scene is set.

“I’m glad we got snow before Christmas because it’s always, the brown Christmas, being up north, like, it’s just sad,” Tiffany said. “It’s Christmastime, you’re supposed to have snow.”