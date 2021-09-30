It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas: What you need to know for your holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may feel like summer outside, but Child’s Play Toys in Sioux Falls is ready for Christmas.

With supply chain issues this year, it is taking businesses longer to get items in. At Child’s Play Toys, items that used to take just a week to arrive are now taking months.

“All of my trade organizations that I belong to were saying buy early, buy early, if you can do it now, get it in as soon as possible,” said Nancy Savage, owner of Child’s Play Toys.

Savage says she took that advice. As of today, her store has 90% of its Christmas inventory in stock.

“I mean we have a lot, like we have a ton of scooters. We have a ton of Icee machines, we’ve got a ton of things that we are prepared for,” Savage said. “But, we will not be able to get more going forward is how we are kind of thinking of it right now.”

For the first time since opening the store, she had to get an off-site storage unit to hold all of the extra toys, books and clothing.

“It is packed full. And we have ever nook and cranny of the store,” said Savage. “I keep telling people put shelves higher and higher just for storage because we need to store all the product that we have in the store.”

This is the earliest they have seen this many Christmas shoppers, but they are ready and already have their Christmas wrap out.

“I think if people get out and like start shopping now or were starting like this summer it could be fine but if people procrastinate and wait until the last minute to get stuff I think it will be an issue,” said Emily Andersen, customer.

“People will ask you know how many of these do you have, do you have a lot, and for the most part people are just like I’m just gonna get it now, just to make sure,” said Savage

Popular stories include getting fidgets, scooters and Icee machines. Legos are also a popular purchase. They already have their Lego Advent Calendars in stock and they say those are always gone before December even begins.