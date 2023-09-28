SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls dance coach appeared in court today on multiple charges of soliciting a minor for sex.

Kevin Thongvanh’s bond is set at 100 thousand dollars cash only.

Court documents say the teenage victim says he touched her inappropriately in dance class and sent her sexual messages on Snapchat.

Thongvanh’s resume includes former jobs at Sioux Falls Dance Academy and with the school district.

“It’s been going on a few years,” said Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police Department PIO.

But police didn’t know about it until September 20th.

Court documents say that’s when the principal at Roosevelt High School reported a student had been receiving sexual messages from a dance instructor.

“As detectives investigated this, they realized that there is probable cause that this man essentially violated the law, that law was solicitation of a minor, based off the conversations that were taking place through that social media app and the pictures that were being exchanged,” Clemens said.

The victim stated in court documents that the alleged actions began here at Champion Legacy Dance Academy.

The affidavit says the victim was a 7th grader when she first met Thongvanh in 2021.

Later on that year, their Snapchat conversations became sexual.

The affidavit says he asked for a picture of her breast and he sent a picture of his genitals.

Thongvanh has been involved in dance for years… he even brought it up when KELOLAND News interviewed him about gas prices in 2015.

“I go to competitions for dancing…”

In addition to his time at a dance studio, the Sioux Falls School District confirms Thongvanh worked as an assistant dance coach at Roosevelt High School from August 17 to September 20th.

“We’ll have to see as this investigation unfolds, but there is a chance that there could be more victims. More victims, if we have enough probable cause, and obviously there’d be more charges that would be sometime down the road, depending out if we have other information that comes forward,” Clemens says.

If you have information that could help with the investigation, contact police.

The owner of Champion Legacy Dance Academy says he hasn’t been employed there since the spring.

The school district says safety is a priority, so every employee goes through a criminal background check.

Thongvahn stopped working for the district the day the investigation began.