VERMILLION, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls organization is working to provide learning opportunities for students in the Sioux Falls School District.

While this is a mock trial, these students are learning about law with hands on experience.

“It’s an opportunity for lots of students. Not every kid wants to be a lawyer, but a lot of them may want to do those other careers. And it’s great for them to be able to see all of those things,” said Neil Fulton, Dean of the Knudson School of Law.

These students are part of the Sioux Falls School District. They spent the day at the Knudson School of Law with the Promising Futures Fund.

“It’s great exposure for these eighth and ninth graders to get a chance to hear and learn more about what their future could be,” said Steve Hildebrand, head of the Promising Futures Fund.

The goal was to give students an idea of what a law career could look like…

“I’ve been learning a lot about law and the different types of laws and different roles that lawyers have and what they do,” said Joshua Davis, 8th grade at George McGovern.

“It’s actually helped me a lot. It’s helped me understand the concept of law school a lot better, and the concept of being an attorney,” said Dakajsa Nance, 9th grade at Jefferson High School.

Students are also getting exposure to what higher education looks like on a college campus.

“Being here today has kind of like shown me that it’s a good thing, and that it can really help you in the future,” Saniece Wilson, 9th grade at Jefferson High School.

“I found that like, really inspiring knowing that like, I can do it too,” said Mariah Stearns, 9th grade at Jefferson High School.

Promising Futures Fund is a Sioux Falls non-profit that focuses on students and schools within the District that have high levels of poverty.