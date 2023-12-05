SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) We’re learning new details on an international manhunt that came to an end in South Dakota.

It started with an Amber Alert in Canada and ended with an arrest at a campground near Sturgis.

That’s where authorities found Benjamin Moore, his common-law wife and two children. Investigators also found child pornography.

Brian Lester and his wife Alahna are regulars at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“Started going back to Sturgis every year staying at the same campground that we originally met as a sort of anniversary, you know, a special thing to us,” said Brian Lester, witness.

In August of 2022, they saw something they never expected to see at the rally.

“I awake to the sound of children playing. Wife and I both kind of had the same reaction like there’s children in this campground like what is going on” Lester said.

They took photos of the family and reported them to campground security.

“It’s not right that there’s kids in this campground at that point later to find out later, but Mr. Benjamin Moore come walking out of the rest facilities right there and had come walking out and it overheard the conversation,” Lester said.

The couple later learned the two children were at the center of an international search.

“She holds up her phone. She goes, it’s the kids. I go what kids? She goes the kids from the campground. It’s an Amber Alert. It’s the kids we are parked next to,” Lester said.

According to court documents, Benjamin Moore illegally crossed the US border near Turner, Montana with the woman and children on August 3rd.

Six days later, workers at a campground east of Sturgis reported that Moore was working as a security guard and the family was camping.

When Moore tried to leave, authorities arrested him.

Moore was charged with transporting illegal aliens and child pornography.

Under a plea deal, he’ll plead guilty to child porn and faces a maximum of 10 years in Federal Prison.

He could also face charges in Canada when he’s released.

Lester is still surprised by the case to this day.

“We both had that thought, like, what a better place to hide kids. And to actually have that thought, and then 24 hour later, you know, 36 hours later, that’s exactly what they’re doing was incredible,” Lester said.

Moore has a long history of sex offenses in Canada.

According to a Canadian newspaper, even the parole board says he quote, “sought out cognitive deficit women with young children for opportunistic pedophiliac behavior.”

A plea date has not been scheduled yet.