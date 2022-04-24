VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — 19 students at Sioux Valley High School have been busy this school year building a house for a building trades class.

It’s a project students have been doing for the last 18 years at the school.

“Start from the ground level up, and so they’re doing the framing, the sheeting of the walls, the sheeting of the roof and shingling and various processes that happen throughout the house,” Sioux Valley ag education instructor Don Sutera said.

The wiring and plumbing is done by local contractors. The house is around 1,700 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Past houses have ended up in various places.

“There are some just in the local area. They go all the way down, we had one go down to Centerville here a few years back. I know there’s one up in Redfield, one in Faulkton, couple in the Hendricks, Minnesota area. Quite a span anyways,” Sutera said.

It’s an experience participating students say they enjoy.

“It’s not necessarily your typical class. It’s one of the only classes where you get the option to actually work and go do something other then school work, so it’s pretty neat that we actually get that opportunity,” senior Jakob Ziegler said.

“It’s a lot of fun. I mean at home, you know, I get a little odds and ends kind of things around there, but now we get to be working on the house doing actual hands-on type of stuff and it’s kind of fun to see what all goes into it and kind of learn along the way,” senior Parker Puetz said.

“It’s all hands-on. I mean, other than a single pop quiz to see what you thought you should be graded was the only thing that we did. It’s all outside and you’re graded on how much you work and how well you’re trying. It doesn’t matter matter if you did a bad thing or screwed up. You still get graded as long as you’re trying and you’re doing something,” senior Logan Ching said.

Houses built by students in this class in the past have varied in price.

“Things are definitely significantly different than they were previously. This past year, we were kind of in that $150,000 range for what we sold. Previously, things were maybe just around that $100,000, maybe $115,000. Somewhere in that range,” Sutera said.

The house will be auctioned off on June 7.

For more information about the auction, contact Don Sutera at Don.Sutera@k12.sd.us or 605-627-5657.