SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the weather warms up, you’re going to start seeing more and more of them every day.

We’re talking about motorcycles.

So now is a good time to remind everyone a little bit about safety, especially if you’re thinking about buying a bike for the first time.

“We’ve had a longer winter than what we’ve had in years and looking forward to some nicer warmer weather and enjoy the ride,” Hull, Iowa bike rider Mike Driesen said.

Mike Driesen says he can’t wait to get back on his motorcycle.

“Wife and I just like to ride for relaxation,” Driesen said.

Todd VanVoorst of Sioux Center, Iowa is thinking about buying a bike.

“Getting ideas that’s what I’m trying to do today, get some ideas before I purchase one,” Van Voorst said.

If you are new to motorcycle riding, there are classes you can take to learn the rules of the road.

The owner of Powerbrokers, Steve Nunn, says cars aren’t always looking for motorcycles, especially early on in the riding season.

But he says riding safely is a two way street.

“Both motorcyclists and automobile drivers have a responsibility to be on the lookout and pay more attention when there are more motorcycles on the road,” Powerbrokers owner Steve Nunn said.

Nunn says whether it’s two wheels or four wheels, there’s been a lot of interest this year in power sports.

His best advice if you’re looking to buy?

“The most important thing is finding a bike that fits you and that it feels right for you and not so much about what I want or what I think,” Nunn said.

But he does think……it’s time.

“The weather, I don’t know if it’s Jay or who’s doing what at the weather station, but they need to give us some warmer temperatures and get the snow gone,” Nunn said.

Nunn says it’s also important to make sure your bike is inspected, fine-tuned, and serviced for things like oil, brakes and tires.