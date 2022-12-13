RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With much of western KELOLAND under a blizzard warning until Thursday, law enforcement and Rapid City officials are urging everyone to take extra precautions on the road.

Many businesses, schools, and city offices are closed today in preparation for a long winter storm.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Today started with slippery streets and it didn’t take long for it to get hard to see.

“With wind speeds approaching 55 miles per hour and the light area nature of this snow, it is obscuring visibility extensively,” Deputy David Olsen, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

However, the plows have been preparing in advance for this storm. Crews have been working since last night and through today.

“We are ready, we were ready, it’s just that every snow event is different. This one is abnormally so because of the way it keeps coming in. That makes it a little difficult to when to do that,” Dale Pfeifle, Street Dept. Superintendent said.

The Rapid City Street crews currently have about 20 snow trucks cleaning up the roads.

“Be aware of the plows that are out on the streets. We are there to try and make your driving experience as safe as possible,” Pfeifle said.

Law enforcement and the street department urge everyone to stay home if they do not need to drive, and if you do head out on the roads, drive slowly and give yourself extra time to get where you need to go.

“The storm is still developing and it’s going to roll through tomorrow so if you don’t have to go anywhere, please don’t go anywhere,” Deputy Olsen said.

Some areas in the Black Hills could receive more than two feet of snow. The Spearfish Police Department has issued a No Travel Advisory because roads are so dangerous.