RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Western South Dakota is seeing some freezing weather after temperatures were near 60 degrees over the weekend. City and county officials are urging everyone to be prepared for the week ahead.

From 50 degrees to 5 below, things are really cooling off in Western KELOLAND.

“This type of weather will test every piece of equipment in your vehicle, in your home, car batteries those types of things. We see people getting stranded, people that don’t have good all weather tires and getting themselves in a situation that they can’t get out of, so we see a variety of different things and it’s best to be prepared,” Mueller said.

Pennington County Chief Deputy Brian Mueller says you should always have a couple essentials in your car this time of year.

“Making sure you are dressed appropriately, having a blanket in your car, some extra clothing, water, snacks are all things you can do to help keep you safe if you have to travel out in this weather,” Mueller said.

When the weather is freezing like this, it doesn’t take long for roads out here in the Black Hills to ice over.

If you do not need to travel, stay home. If you do need to somewhere, make sure you are taking extra time to get to your destination.

“Any snow event, especially with one like this, because we can have changing weather conditions, changing road conditions very quickly so we are asking people to be cautious, be aware of the road conditions and that they can change at any time,” Darrell Shoemaker, Communications for Rapid City, said.

And city crews are working diligently to clean up the roads to keep everyone safe.

The Rapid City Fire Department is urging everyone to be careful when heating their homes. Oftentimes when it is cold outside like today, they tend to respond to calls involving heating issues that can spark a fire very easily.

