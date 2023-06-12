SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may not be a necessity like food or shelter, but it’s still one of those things a lot of us get every once in a while — a haircut.

For guests at the St. Francis House, the service was free Monday night thanks to a local church’s haircut trailer.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church has a haircut trailer that stops by places around town throughout the summer, providing free haircuts to people that may need them. The St. Francis House guests I talked to said it was a blessing.

It’s not your typical salon. In fact, this one is on wheels and provides haircuts on the go.

“When we first tell them about it, they’re a little skeptical because they’re like, ‘salons in a trailer?’ But this is fully equipped. It has air conditioning in there. It’s really an amazing setup that Gloria Dei has done, and they feel like a new person when they come out,” St. Francis House executive director Julie Becker said.

Daniel Rose and Jose Perez were two of the guests receiving haircuts today.

“Something even as simple as a haircut is something that’s sometimes out of people’s reach. You know, you don’t even think about it. It’s a blessing. Just making them count,” Rose said.

“Thankful and grateful. It feels good. It’s good that somebody is looking out for you,” Perez said.

Peggy Hedman, a volunteer with the haircut trailer, says the service is one of her favorite things to help with.

“You see them walking out with either trimmed hair, or haircut, trimmed beard, and they have a smile on their face. You can see the image, their image is improved,” Hedman said.

Hedman says it feels good helping people by doing it at no cost.

“Just to help people out that can’t afford to get a haircut. They have to prioritize what they need, and haircuts sometimes are on the low end of the priority list,” Hedman said.

This is the first time this summer the haircut trailer is at the St. Francis House, and it will be back monthly through August or September, giving the opportunity for all guests to sign up.

“I know how much I love to get a haircut and how great it feels when you get that pampering and that special attention, and then when you get done and you have less hair, that’s the same gift that we want to express to our guests and how wonderful it is for them to get a good, clean haircut,” Becker said.

If you are a hairstylist and would like to sign up to volunteer, you can reach out to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.