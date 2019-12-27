Items stolen from garage near Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are asking residents in a south western part of Sioux Falls to check their garages for any missing items.

Someone living in an apartment complex just off of 49th Street, across from The Empire Mall, reported a break-in on Wednesday.

“Numerous tools stolen out of his. And as it turns out, there were some items left behind as well,” Sgt. Sean Kooistra said.

The garages are attached and there is a possibility of other victims.

If you have any details on the break-in or notice items missing, call police or crimestoppers at 367-7007.