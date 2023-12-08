HURON, S.D. (KELO) — A search of land northeast of Huron recovered potential clues in the disappearance of Rachel Cyriacks, according to top South Dakota law enforcement.

As of Friday morning, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says that items found in the search at the James River on Nov. 29 are being analyzed.

Jackley also said in a news release that additional witnesses are being interviewed. Searches continue at other locations.

Cyriacks’ family reported her missing in December 2013. Cyriacks was last seen in November 2013 when she picked her husband up after he got out of jail. Authorities say Brad Cyriacks was the last person to see her.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, KELOLAND News observed crews using boats to search the water and a temporary structure set up along the banks of the river. The land in Beadle County is an area crews had looked for her in the past.

“In the past several weeks, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and other law enforcement agencies have received new tips and information from the public about Rachel, who was last known to be traveling Nov. 13, 2013 to Huron from Woonsocket,” said Jackley in the Friday news release.

Additionally, the release says that DCI agents are interviewing additional witnesses for the first time who may have information about Cyriacks’ disappearance, as well as doing follow ups on past interviews.

“More information will be released on the search when it becomes available,” Jackley said in the news release.

Through the release, Jackley asked anyone with information to call the South Dakota DCI at 605-773-3331 or local law enforcement. Information will remain confidential.

“It is time to bring Rachel home,” concludes the release.