SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Placing a loved one in a nursing home is never an easy decision.

But long-care facilities always want you to feel like family. For one local nursing home resident, it truly is all about family.

63-year-old Cavin Kinsey is considered the king of jigsaw puzzles here at Sioux Falls Village.

“Yeah, pretty much,” Cavin said.

It’s his favorite pastime.

With a jigsaw puzzle, every piece has its place.

The same thing can be said for Cavin’s family because that place is right here.

Cavin’s daughter is the dietary manager.

“It’s actually pretty great to have him here I know he’s taken care of I get to see him every day and like he said if he needs anything, he’s very spoiled,” Margaret Pritchard said.

But she’s not the only family member working here. One of his grandsons is the cook at lunchtime. He feeds off the opportunity to spend more time with his grandpa.

“I didn’t see him a lot when I was really young, so just having him here now is really nice, because I know he’s safe and I can visit him whenever I want,” Austin Napoli said.

And so can another one of his grandsons. Drake Braswell works here as a dietary aid. He says this is a perfect place for his grandpa.

“It’s nice to see he has a nice big spacey room here, makes him feel real comfortable and at home,” Drake said.

But wait, there’s more. Lana Braswell is a CNA here, but she’s also Cavin’s granddaughter.

She says she’s always looking out for grandpa.

“If he needs something that other people aren’t qualified to do he can always come and ask me I can make sure he gets the best care here,” Lana said.

Cavin says he takes advantage of these special moments with his daughter and grandkids.

“Actually it’s pretty nice,” Cavin said. “If I want something, I know where they are at.”

Sioux Falls Village is sort of like a jigsaw puzzle.

Margaret says when you’re looking for the right piece and find where it goes, it just feels good and Cavin fits in nicely.

“I wasn’t sure until I started working here and got to meet the people and check the facility out and decided, he should be here with us,” Margaret said.

Cavin, who is a Vietnam veteran and has MS, has only been at Sioux Falls Village since December.