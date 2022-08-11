SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — The McCook Country Club in Salem has had a busy few weeks of selling tickets for its chase the ace drawing happening Thursday evening.

“One man walked in and said I’m only buying one because it only takes one,” Shelly Barnett, ticket writer, said.

Over the past few weeks, people have been drawing card after card in hopes of winning the chase the ace jackpot of 360 thousand dollars. Tonight’s drawing will for sure be a winner as the last card left is the ace of clubs.

“It’s been kind of non-stop, people coming in and out, and venmo has been blowing up pretty big,” Trent Sabers, Manager of the McCook Country Club, said.

Trent Sabers, Manager of the McCook Country Club says this past week alone they have sold over $100,000 worth of tickets, which is expected to bring the total jackpot close to half a million dollars.

“It’s been an exciting last month, every week the pot has grown 25-35%, so every week you are seeing new names,” Sabers said.

People from all across the nation have been buying tickets.

“I’m trying to win a second one, I won the one in Fulkton.. gonna hit two in a row,” Lonnie Schotte, Watertown, said.

The winner Thursday will win half of the jackpot, the other half will be used for renovations at the club.

“It’s going towards remodeling the clubhouse, restroom additions upstairs, right now the restrooms and storage are down in the basement,” Sabers said.

Trevor Reif picked the second to last card last week, he and his group won $8500 dollars. Now they are putting all the money towards a second try at the jackpot.

“As the ace kept going, our group kept growing and it’s gotten out of hand so I’m very thankful it’s about to be over,” Reif said.

If you would like to get in on the action, you can buy your tickets in person until 8:30 at the club. The drawing will take place tonight at 9.