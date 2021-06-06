‘It just makes me happy’: A Harrisburg 7-year-old’s mission to help a local dog rescue

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — An idea to help a local dog rescue sparked action for a 7-year-old in Harrisburg thanks to his love for animals and helping others.

Henry Amolins sold cold water and freezies at his family’s rummage this weekend. He came up with the idea all on his own.

“When I told him we were going to do garage sale, he said, ‘Mom, can I do a fundraiser for animals?’ and so we talked through it. I said, ‘Of course you can,’ and we had the conversation about how we can’t just throw money in the air and give it to animals, so like, where do we want the money to go?” Henry’s mom, Miriah Amolins, said.

That’s when Henry decided to help B-Squad Dog Rescue out of Brandon.

“I started there because I thought, it’s summer, so it’s hot, so I was going to sell water and freezies, but then I wanted to do more and I love animals, so I thought I would do an animal fundraiser,” Henry said.

“I was so thrilled and happy. Around Christmas time, he started asking, he wanted to save animals for Christmas, and so we made a donation to a few different organizations here in town,” Miriah said.

Henry even started a club with his first grade classmates.

“He has a little ‘save the animals’ club that he helps with. Not an official one, but him and his first grade classmates get together and they pick up trash at recess,” Miriah said. “I’m so proud of him. I think I’ve been tearing up all morning because I’m just happy about it. He’s a really good kid.”

Ashley Carrison with B-Squad Dog Rescue stopped by the rummage sale today with their rescue dog Madden. She is thankful for what Henry has done.

“I was totally inspired and in awe that a 7-year-old was that conscious of realizing the need in the world. Hearing about his club during recess was so inspiring that he was worried about animal habitats and cleaning up garbage and that he thought of us,” Carrison said.

“It just makes me happy for some reason,” Henry said.

The Amolins said Henry raised over $300. Schulte Subaru will also be collecting additional donations for Henry this next week at its 85th and Minnesota location.