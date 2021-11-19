Isaac’s twilight perspective from the air

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holidays give us chances to enjoy the sights that are unique to the end of year, including Christmas lights. 11-year-old Isaac Schmidt of Orange City, Iowa was able to enjoy a perspective of Sioux Falls on Friday from a helicopter.

“It was just so incredible seeing like all of the city lights,” Isaac said.

It’s easy to spot the Christmas lights at Falls Park from that vantage point.

“That was probably the highlight of it,” Isaac said. “I like seeing Christmas decorations.”

“We sort of kind of looked at it a few years ago, or 15 years ago, and said, ‘Man the lights are at the falls are so vibrant, let’s take a look at it from the air,” Strawbale Winery owner Don South said. “So the pilot is from Sioux Falls originally and we hooked up with him and it’s just been terrific.”

Twilight Flights like these take off for the public in December from Strawbale Winery. The winery has given money to Camp Bring It On for kids like Isaac who have battled cancer. He went to the camp.

“I’m doing really good because I stopped taking chemo July, and I got my port out so that’s really exciting, and I feel a lot better,” Isaac said.

Not only is he feeling better, but he was able to have that vantage point tonight.

“Just the opportunity to let him have a lot of joy, I think that’s the most important part,” South said.

Isaac has two siblings, so KELOLAND News asked him what he was going to tell them about the helicopter ride.

“I’m gonna tell them they missed out on a lot of stuff,” Isaac said.