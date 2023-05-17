SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday, KELOLAND News reported on a road rage incident here in Sioux Falls where things escalated into violence.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on assault and resisting arrest charges.

Police say cases of road rage probably happen a lot more than they even know about, but they say if you find yourself in that kind of situation, the best thing to do is drive away.

A lot of us have seen scenes or perhaps have even been guilty of it; talking about road rage.

Keith Maassen, who is from out of town, just witnessed a case of it today.

“I being from out of town drive a little slower because I don’t know where I’m going and I assume that makes some other people who are local and want to get to where they are going and probably causes some issues,” Maassen said.

Maassen says he thinks a lot of it has to do with people losing their patience.

“I get impatient, but I wait I’m not one to ‘oh I’m tired of doing this,’ Maassen said.

“I can tell you that almost all of road rage happens because of bad driving,” Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says they don’t know if road rage is a growing trend in the city, but they do know it happens.

“Whether people are making gestures or honking or tailgating occasionally things elevate to the point where police get involved,” Clemens said.

Clemens says a fair amount of it probably doesn’t even get reported.

“Maybe somebody is going a little too slow by enlarge, it’s like tailgating or somebody getting cut off that’s kind of what spurs the road rage to happen the best thing to do is let it go,” Clemens said.

That’s exactly what Maassen says too.

“If I don’t know where I’m going, I may cut people off but it’s not intentional, it’s just I’m trying to figure out where I need to be,” Maassen said.

In Tuesday’s road rage incident, police say the driver in one of the vehicles made a rude gesture — and that’s when the other driver allegedly followed the victim to their house.

Police say punches were thrown before the suspect tried to drive at the victim.