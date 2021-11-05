Is it time to do away with time change?

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Like clockwork, the debate over the time ticks up whenever we make the switch From Daylight Saving, to Standard Time.

A new Associated Press poll finds that only 25-percent of Americans prefer to reset their clocks twice a year to adjust to the changes in sunlight. For some people in KELOLAND, falling back one hour this weekend is either a time-consuming process, or simply an inconvenience.

Time will literally stand still at the clock tower atop the Old Courthouse Museum on Sunday. That’s when the museum staff will shut down the giant clock for one hour, to catch up with the change to Standard Time.

“It is a little bit of a hassle as we get that clock going. If we don’t get it right, we hear about it. People call in if it’s not striking right or if the time seems to be off, or anything, people call in or let us know,” Old Courthouse Museum Curator of Education Kevin Gansz said.

The clock tower, standing 165 feet high, is the unofficial timepiece of downtown Sioux Falls. But resetting clocks isn’t such a tall order for other people.

“It’s actually very easy because I don’t change them. I told my husband to do it. It’s like, honey, can you go change all the clocks and then if something’s wrong, it will be like honey. So I don’t even know how to change most of my clocks,” Katherine Eberline of Brookings, SD said.

Some people think changing their clock is too much of a hassle and that we should stick with Daylight Saving Time year-round.

“Nobody is on the same time across the world. I don’t like it. They don’t like it (her dogs). They think I’m feeding them later. So, I think we should do away with it. Just stick to one time year around,” Grainne Kingsburgh of Sioux Falls said.

We turned on our own time machine and went all the way back to 1965, when people were talking about “falling back,” even then!

“Remember, this was the original idea behind Daylight Saving Time. Move the clocks ahead because the city dwellers couldn’t be expected to change his habits and doing certain things at a given time by the clock,” KELOLAND Farm Director Les Harding said in 1965.

The case for Daylight Saving Time made nearly sixty years ago, rings a bell today.

“Changing habits is not impossible, only confusing and inconvenient,” Harding said.

Previous efforts to make Daylight Saving Time permanent have failed in the South Dakota legislature. Opponents say it would be too dangerous for kids on their way to school because it would stay dark during the morning hours.