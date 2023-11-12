(NEXSTAR) — If you’re one of the 35,000 people who moved to South Dakota last year, you may still be trying to figure out what you need for your vehicle. Or maybe you’ve lived here your whole life and never considered whether you’re required to have a front license plate.

For those wondering, the short answer is yes.

There was an effort to switch South Dakota to a single-plate state. It was ultimately rejected by state lawmakers on the Senate Transportation Committee in 2022.

Voters in Union County were calling for the change, according to Senator Jim Bolin (R-Canton), who introduced a bill that would have allowed passenger vehicles to have just one plate on the rear.

Among those voters was Thomas Frisch. During a hearing with lawmakers, Frisch explained that newer vehicles tend to have rounded fronts, leaving fewer places to mount a plate.

Jason Husby, assistant superintendent for the South Dakota Highway Patrol, spoke out against the bill. He said it is more challenging to read rear plates because they often become covered in snow or dust.

South Dakota’s neighbors still require two plates on a vehicle, though many have exceptions for certain vehicles. That includes North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Montana.

There are more than 20 states that do not require a front license plate, according to Autolist. Ohio is one of the latest to join the list after a bill was passed in 2020.