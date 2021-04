SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- As vaccine availability and vaccination rates both increase, so have vaccine myths. Whether due to misguided concerns, ignorance or the deliberate and malicious spreading of misinformation, these conspiracies have spread, much like the virus itself, infecting many along the way.

Chances are that you have heard some, if not all, of these myths about the COVID-19 vaccine. It will make you infertile; it will cause you to miscarry; it inserts new DNA and changes your genetics; it's a hoax to inject secret tracking chips into your blood.