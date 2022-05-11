LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An Irene, South Dakota man is facing a long list of charges after a pursuit in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it started just before 2 a.m. Tuesday when a deputy stopped to conduct a motorist assist on two vehicles. When the deputy noticed something was wrong, authorities say the suspect fled from the scene.

The sheriff’s office says a pursuit occurred and ended near 470th Avenue and 285th Street. The suspect went into a field and wasn’t located.

Officials say the suspect was seen walking down a county road by an off-duty deputy later that morning. The 40-year-old was arrested and faces several charges including grand theft, aggravated eluding and possession of burglary tools.