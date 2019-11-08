IPSO Gallery celebrates 10 ‘magical’ years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The IPSO Gallery is celebrating ten years in the Sioux Falls art community. Over the years, IPSO has gone through many changes, but one thing that always stays the same is bringing a sense of adventure to the art scene.

For Advertiser Ted Heeren, the ‘magical adventure’ began when he met his muse.

“I had fallen in love with an artist and I was fascinated by Liz’s process, my wife’s process, and I was very curious about how she went about making her art,” Co-Founder of Fresh Produce Ted Heeren said.

Curiosity shared by wife Liz Heeren, and their friend and co-founder of Fresh Produce Mike Hart. In 2009, they created the very first IPSO gallery show.

“It came together out of necessity, but it was also, kind of, the start of us trying to figure out how to use the space,” Heeren said.

An open space with limitless possibilities (2004).

Photo by Angela Zonunpari

Liz and her mother, Artist Mary Groth were the first two artists to put their works on display.

“For me, the adventure has been being an artist in a space within this space,” Groth said.

Over the next decade Fresh Produce has gone on to host over 48 exhibits featuring over 100 artists from across the country.

Co-Founder of IPSO and Fresh Produce Mike Hart announcing a winner at ‘Lucky Number’. Photo by Angela Zonunpari

“We’ve learned so much in the gallery. We’ve met so many wonderful people… we’ve had a lot of different feelings about art and maybe reconsidered the role it might play,” Ted Heeren said.

One of those roles has been giving back to the local art scene. One of their annual galleries Lucky Number is dedicated to fundraising the scene. Collectively, they’ve donated over 115 thousand dollars.

“That has been the best part; I feel like we share this art space with the community and… in a lot of ways it’s become everybody’s gallery,” Ted Heeren said.

Today marks the tenth anniversary of the IPSO, where Liz and Mary will once again be the two featured artists.

“It’s just nice to bring it back to that original show concept and celebrate that all over again,” Liz Heeren said.

“It’s so personal to us and that’s – I’m always saying this, ‘For us, there’s no work, life balance. It’s all just life, and we’re just living this interesting life,’ and IPSO is a part of that,” Ted Heeren said.

A community inspired at their ‘White Ribbon’ show.

Photo by Angela Zonunpari

And who knows what the next adventure has in store.

“In ten years, who knows what it will look like, but I think the spirit and the curious nature of the space will always be the same,” Ted Heeren said.

The opening reception for the ‘Magical Adventure’ show starts Friday at 6 and goes until 8 p.m. To learn more, you can visit Fresh Produce’s website.