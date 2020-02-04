Iowans react to delayed caucus results

The chair of the Iowa Democrat party is apologizing for the problems that followed last night’s Iowa Caucus.

“The reporting of the results and circumstances surrounding the Iowa 2020 Democratic party caucuses were unacceptable,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price said.

The Iowa Caucuses are supposed to be the nation’s first look at which candidates are in the lead.

Mark Ripperda is one of the Iowans who gathered in this Larchwood gym Monday night.

From his perspective, the process at home ran smoothly.

“The confusion that set out afterwards is kind of a bad deal,” Mark Ripperda of Larchwood said.

Kelli Volk: What was your reaction when there were no results?

Jared White: Basically, here we go again. It’s been a tire fire the last few elections.

Both men have their reservations about Iowa’s current system.

“Caucuses aren’t the way to go, to be honest with you. I just don’t understand why you can’t just go in and vote for who you want and then use those results,” Ripperda said.

“It’s kind of garbage. I think the caucus system is very antiquated and we should kind of move on from it. I don’t think it does a very good job of representing Democratic values,” Jared White of Lester said.

With the Iowa Caucuses now over, the focus shifts to the New Hampshire primary.

“I hope that excitement keeps building around the candidates,” White said.

“No matter who it is, you’ve go to get some strong ties to the Midwest of some sort,” Ripperda said.

The Iowa Democratic Party issued a statement Tuesday explaining what went wrong, saying a coding issue with a new app is to blame for the delay in reporting results.

Despite the coding issue, the Iowa Democratic Party says it has been able to verify that the data recorded by the app is accurate.

The Party also says it has every indication its systems are secure and that there was no cyber security intrusion.