SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KELO) — A 50-year-old woman Iowa is behind bars after police say they found drugs in her car.

Police in Spirit Lake, Iowa say they stopped a pickup just before 2 a.m. Monday. Authorities say a K-9 found meth and drug paraphernalia in the pickup.

Officers arrested Michele Zeisler, of Okoboji, Iowa, on several drug charges as well as using an electronic device while driving and having an open container.