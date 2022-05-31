SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman who claimed to be a police officer is accused of assaulting a man at a residence in Spencer, Iowa, on May 25, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tiffany Clabaugh, 28, of Spencer told occupants of a home she was a police officer and forced her way in after the door was opened, the sheriff’s office said.

She assaulted a man with a tire iron, which caused head injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Tiffany Clabaugh. Photo from the Clay County Iowa Sheriff’s Office.

Clabaugh also had head injuries from the altercation.

The victim and Clabaugh were treated at the hospital in Spencer.

Clabaugh was arrested and charged on May 31 with burglary in the first degree and impersonating a public official.

She was booked on a no bound incident.