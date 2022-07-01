POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa woman has been charged with more than 30 counts of animal neglect after a cat rescue.

On June 22, law enforcement officers were called to 204 Walnut Street in Rolfe, Iowa, for a report of domestic assault, according to the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office. However, when they arrived, there was no assault incident. Officers did notice a large number of cats inside the home living in dirty conditions.

After investigation, law enforcement determined Jennifer Spronston, 51, of Rolfe, was bringing cats to the residence, where they were without food and water.

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League)

The Humboldt County animal shelter provided food for the cats while law enforcement waited for the help of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL). The ARL arrived on June 24 and rescued 34 cats and kittens. Veterinarians working with the league said some of the cats were thin, but all cats had ear mites and fleas. A cat also had an apparent bite on his ear.

Spronston was charged with 34 counts of animal neglect and arrested on June 30 by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken to the Pocahontas County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The Pocahontas Police Department, Moffitt Animal Shelter, Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Animal Rescue of Carroll, and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office helped the county sheriff in this case.