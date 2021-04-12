Iowa woman arrested after stealing cigarettes from Sioux Falls convenience store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Iowa woman is in custody on burglary and theft charges at the Minnehaha County Jail on Monday.

According to police, a burglary alarm began going off at a convenience store near 41st and Kiwanis around 3:40 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a woman walking away from the store with multiple packs of cigarettes. Police determined the woman had taken them from the business.

32-year-old Sarah Yvonne Barnes of Doon, Iowa, was arrested for burglary and theft. Police believe another person was in the store but had left before they arrived.

Authorities are investigating how the suspect got into the business and if she was with anyone else.