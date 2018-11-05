Local News

Iowa Winner Claims Huge Powerball Jackpot

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 11:56 AM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 11:56 AM CST

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) - A single mother from the small Iowa community of Redfield has claimed her share of a nearly $700 million Powerball prize.
    
Iowa Lottery officials confirmed Monday that Lerynne West was one of two winners of a $688 million jackpot drawn Oct. 27. She'll share the prize with someone who bought the other winning ticket in New York City.
    
West opted for the cash option, which will pay her an immediate $198.1 million, minus taxes.
    
West said she dreamed of winning a jackpot, but "once you have won, you realize the responsibility and the impact you can make, and all the frivolity goes out the window."
    
The 51-year-old worked for a health insurance organization, but says she retired last week.
    
West overcame odds of 292.2 million to one to win.
 

