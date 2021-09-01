Iowa virus cases surging among children, young adults

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – More than 40% of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa were among children and people in their 20s. The state updates its data once a week.

On Wednesday, it reported an additional 8,907 new positive cases and 29 additional deaths to bring the state’s total to 6,307. The seven-day rolling average of cases has been gradually increasing since early June and is now at 8,225 cases per week, a level not seen since January.

The data shows that 22% of the positive tests in the last week were among children 17 and younger and 20% of positives were among those in their late teens and 20s.

