PIPESTONE, Minn. (KELO) — After visiting the Pipestone National Monument earlier this week, a group of elders are now coming to a South Dakota state park.

This week, elders from the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma will be making a historic homecoming journey to Pipestone National Monument, Good Earth State Park at Blood Run and other ancestral sites in the region.

The group will be at Good Earth State Park at 10 a.m. Friday.

The tribe were early keepers of the pipestone quarries, working and trading the stone extensively through places like Blood Run.

Between 1824 and 1838, the Iowa Tribe was forced to give much of its land to the United States.

“The People of the Grey Snow, as they called themselves, left their homelands in southeast Iowa to an area along the border of Nebraska and Kansas. Once a nation whose lands encompassed areas of present-day Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska, they found themselves with a strip of land ten miles wide and twenty miles long,” organizers said in a news release. “In 1878, some Iowa tribal members left the Kansas-Nebraska reserve and moved to Indian Territory, now Oklahoma, in hopes of better living conditions.”