DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — It’s that time of year when we get antsy — and travel agents get busy.

“Snow and ice are always good for our business, no question,” said local agent, Dean Burtch.

Simply planning a vacation for later in the year can send our souls on an immediate one.

“Someplace warm,” said Jody Valentine, another local agent. “This time of year it’s Caribbean destinations, Mexico…”

At Allied Travel in Johnston, things are good right now, but bring up the past and the mood turns. The pandemic pain is still fresh.

“I don’t know if I can describe it to you without getting emotional,” said Valentine, holding back tears.

“We did have to furlough all of our employees,” Burtch adds.

“A lot of agents just said ‘we’re not doing this anymore’, closed their doors, and found something else to do,” Valentine said.

“I think that we are really the only travel agency, brick and mortar, left open in Des Moines,” Burtch said.

If the pandemic is over, its aftershock certainly isn’t. Around the world, labor is still scarce, resorts are full, prices are up.

And then there are the airlines.

“The schedules we were seeing before the pandemic are a lot more limited now than they were before,” said Valentine.

And despite it all, demand is still sky high. Americans bought more travel last year than in 2019.

Tails around here are still being chased.