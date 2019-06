CHELSEA, Iowa (KELO) — It was one sweet mess in Iowa.

A train was carrying sugar and soda when it derailed in Tama County Wednesday. As you can see — some of the roughly 28 train cars flipped over while others crashed into each other.

If you look closely — you can also see the piles of sugar and soda leaking from the train cars.

Officials say no one was hurt and no hazardous materials were on board.