DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – State officials reported this week that more than 10,000 people have died with COVID-19 infections in Iowa.

Iowa data updated Wednesday shows 10,051 deaths associated with the viral infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the state averages eight deaths a day when measured as a seven-day moving average.

The CDC reports COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in Iowa behind heart disease and cancer in 2020. More than 4,000 people in Iowa have died with a COVID-19 virus infection since April 2021 when vaccines became available for all adults.