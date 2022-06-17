SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of today, abortions are on pause in South Dakota.

The Planned Parenthood clinic in Sioux Falls remains open for services, but the scheduling of abortion appointments is on hold while awaiting a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could overturn Roe vs Wade.

Changes are also in the works in Iowa as the state Supreme Court issued a highly anticipated abortion ruling Friday.

The court made it easier for lawmakers to limit or outlaw abortion in the state.

On Friday Iowa’s high court reversed a decision by the justices four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the state Constitution.

The high court concluded that the 2018 decision concerning a waiting period was flawed and should be overturned.

Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response to the Court’s ruling, in part she says.

“Today’s ruling is a significant victory in our fight to protect the unborn,” Reynolds said.

Women’s rights supporters say they will fight.

“We know we are on the right side of this issue and we’re going to be reminding voters of that all fall, but the stakes are so high because of what could be coming now with this decision,” IA State House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst said.

Anti-abortion leaders are applauding the court’s decision.

“There is no constitutional right to an abortion in Iowa’s constitution, we all know that common sense tells us that, so, therefore, we cheer on the court’s opinion today,” Bob Vander Plaats, The Family Leader, said.

The Iowa Democratic Party released a statement saying the majority of Iowans and the majority of Americans believe that abortion should be legal.