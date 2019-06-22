Iowa State sanctions sorority after hazing reported

by: Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State University has sanctioned one of its sororities for hazing, but few details were disclosed.

The Sigma Gamma Rho sorority has been given a deferred suspension through May 2021 because of the hazing reported by two of its members.

University officials didn’t disclose details of the hazing. The sorority is allowed to continue operating at this point, but it could be suspended if there are additional rules violations.

Ames Police Commander Jason Tuttle says two members of the sorority reported that they were verbally harassed by other members after they reported the hazing, but he said police don’t know the details of the hazing report.
 

