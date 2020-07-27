Iowa sees another 800-plus coronavirus cases over weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Numbers compiled by Iowa health officials show more than 800 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state over the weekend. That brings the total confirmed cases in Iowa to more than 42,500 since the outbreak began.

The state’s coronavirus tracking portal also showed a dozen COVID-19 deaths in Iowa over the weekend, bringing the state’s total as of Monday morning to 832. The site shows that of those who have tested positive, more than 29,800 have recovered. The total number of people tested in Iowa stood at 456,385 as of late Monday morning.

