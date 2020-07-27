Iowa sees another 800-plus coronavirus cases over weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Numbers compiled by Iowa health officials show more than 800 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state over the weekend. That brings the total confirmed cases in Iowa to more than 42,500 since the outbreak began.

The state’s coronavirus tracking portal also showed a dozen COVID-19 deaths in Iowa over the weekend, bringing the state’s total as of Monday morning to 832. The site shows that of those who have tested positive, more than 29,800 have recovered. The total number of people tested in Iowa stood at 456,385 as of late Monday morning. 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests