Iowa seeing full hospitals, closed classrooms as virus rages

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Hospitals are filling up, major school districts are closing their classrooms and most inmates at one prison are infected as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate Iowa.

One in every 100 residents in Iowa received a COVID-19 diagnosis in the week that ended Sunday, even as others reported delays in getting tests or were awaiting results. That was the third worst rate in the nation.

A record 1,392 people infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized statewide as of Sunday night, and the number was only expected to increase in coming days after a surge of infections. Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to announce new steps to fight the virus Monday night.