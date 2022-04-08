SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – March Madness helped Iowa see a 44% increase in sports betting compared to March 2021.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission said sports betting handle was $233.5 million in March 2022, up from $215.9 million in February and up from $161.4 million in March 2021.

In Iowa, $208 million, more than 89%, of sports bets were placed online and the state hauled in nearly $1 million in tax revenue for March ($972,991).

Grand Falls Casino Resort in Larchwood, Iowa took in $2.4 million in sports betting handle. In March 2021, Grand Falls saw a sports betting handle of $2.6 million.

According to PlayIA.com, DraftKings handled $64.9 million.

In South Dakota, sports betting remains legal for in-person betting in Deadwood. Numbers for Deadwood casinos will be released near the end of April by the Deadwood Gaming Association.