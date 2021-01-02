Iowa reports 48 more virus deaths, fewer hospitalizations

DES MOINES, Iowa – COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to drop in Iowa, while the positivity rate is edging upward after showing declines through the month of December.
KCCI reports that the state’s 14-day positivity rate is 12.8%, up from 12.7% the previous day. The state’s 7-day positivity rate climbed from 11.5% to 11.7%. The number of counties reporting a 14-day positivity rate greater than 15% is also on the rise.
Forty-three of Iowa’s 99 counties now report a rate at 15% or higher. That’s four more counties than the previous day.
There are currently 572 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of three over the previous 24 hours.
