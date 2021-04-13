Iowa, Nebraska pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration

FILE — In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Nebraska and Iowa state health departments are pausing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Both the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) said it has advised their vaccine providers to pause the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after the CDC and FDA recommended a pause of the vaccine early Tuesday. In a joint statement, the two agencies said there are six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

The DHHS said they, the Douglas County Health Department and Nebraska Medicine consulted with CDC and FDA about a rare and severe type of blood clot diagnosed in a Nebraska resident on April 8.

US recommends ‘pause’ for Johnson & Johnson vaccine over clot reports

The CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six cases in the U.S. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare with more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine having been administered as of April 12.

The CDC and FDA is providing a briefing over the recommendation Tuesday morning.