DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa parents will be able to start applying for the Students First Education Savings Account program (ESA) ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at the Department of Education’s ESA webpage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Incoming kindergartners and any current K-12 public school students are eligible for the program regardless of income, according to the release. They must reside Iowa to qualify and attend an accredited nonpublic school in Iowa upon approval.

Students who attended an accredited nonpublic school prior to the program’s inception will also be eligible for the program if their parent’s income is at or below 300% of the 2023 Federal Poverty Level.

Applications will verify income eligibility based on the parent’s 2022 Iowa tax return. Parents who did not file a 2022 tax return will be required to provide other documentation, according to the release.

Additional information can be found on the ESA webpage.