Iowa officials taking comments on new hemp growing rules

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa agriculture officials are taking comments on proposed new rules that will regulate hemp production in the state. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says comments on the administrative rules that will regulate the planting, growing and harvesting of commercial hemp will be accepted until Jan. 22.

The state submitted its proposed hemp production program to the USDA on Dec. 11. The USDA has 60 days to review it. Once the USDA approves the program and the online licensing system is operational, Iowa agriculture officials will start accepting hemp grower license applications.

Licensed farmers will be able to grow up to 40 acres of hemp per season

