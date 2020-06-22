Iowa new positive coronavirus cases tops 26,000

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The number of new positive coronavirus cases has increased significantly in recent days as the state surpasses 26,000 positive cases and deaths are approaching 700.

Data from the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows total positive cases Sunday increased by 441 cases from Saturday’s total at the same time. Nearly 300 new positive cases were reported Saturday and 389 on Friday. Data posted by public health officials Monday indicated 26,048 Iowans now test positive, an increase of 183 cases in 24 hours.

One additional person died, bringing the state total to 686 deaths.

