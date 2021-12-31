Iowa, Nebraska brace for winter weather on New Year’s Day

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Iowa and Nebraska could begin the new year with dangerous wind chills and heavy snow, and drivers in parts of Nebraska encountered slick roads on Friday due to patchy freezing drizzle.

The National Weather Service predicts that southeastern Nebraska could see 6 to 9 inches of snow on Saturday, while the Omaha area could see 3 to 6 inches. Parts of southern Iowa could see up to 10 inches, and central Iowa could get 4 to 9 inches, according to the weather service. Eastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa both saw freezing drizzle and icy roads Friday, causing treacherous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service announced a wind chill advisory for northern Iowa starting at 9 p.m. Friday.