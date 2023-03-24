FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — A man accused of killing his mother in Iowa was arrested on the Flandreau Santee Sioux reservation Friday afternoon, the tribe said in a news release.

Iowa authorities say they were notified about a deceased woman in a Sheldon home around 4 p.m. on Thursday. The death is being treated as a homicide investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

Friday around noon, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Chief of Police noticed a vehicle at the Royal River Casino that fit the description provided by Iowa DCI. Several agencies were called in to help with the arrest of Nathaniel Byron Kassel, 41, of Rock Rapids.

Authorities took the suspect into custody outside the Native Nations Cannabis Dispensary. Police say no one was hurt during the arrest.

Kassel faces two Iowa arrest warrants: 1 count of felon in possession of a firearm (Class D Felony) and 1 count of murder in the 1st degree (Class A Felony).

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call the Sheldon Police Department at 712-324-2525, or you can call the DCI at 712- 224-7680.