SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man from northwestern Iowa will spend time behind bars for killing a bicyclist.

Back in September of 2021, Seth Thomas DeJong was intoxicated when he hit a bicyclist with his van.

DeJong told police he never saw the victim, even though it was during the day and they were wearing hi-visibility clothing with a red flashing light.

After a lengthy sentencing hearing, officials sentenced DeJong to an indeterminate term behind bars not to exceed 10 years.

He must also pay $150,000 to the victim’s estate.