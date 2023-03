SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A northwestern Iowa man was sentenced to 12 years behind bars in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation.

68-year-old James Stephan Hanno of Hospers entered a no-contest plea to sexual abuse and pleaded guilty to indecent contact with a child.

The court ordered that he register as a sex offender for life.

In January of last year, authorities in Minnesota told the Sioux County Sheriff’s office Hanno was a suspect in a sexual abuse case involving two children.