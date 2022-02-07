ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash near Elk Point on Thursday.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety identified the man as Joseph Hoover, 54, Sioux City, Iowa.

They said Hoover was driving south on Interstate 29 about six miles north of Elk Point, Thursday around 4:39 p.m. when the vehicle entered the median. Hoover overcorrected, went across both southbound lanes, went into the west ditch and rolled, throwing Hoover.

Hoover was flown to a Sioux City, Iowa hospital where he was pronounced dead

Hoover was the driver and only occupant. Officials said he was not wearing a seat belt.