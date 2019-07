SPENCER, Iowa (KELO) — A 35-year-old Spencer, Iowa man, who pleaded guilty to distributing meth and possessing guns, will spend 19 years behind bars.

Court papers say Travis Mattson distributed nearly 10 pounds of meth between January 2017 and May 2018. Mattson also fired a gun at a customer’s home.

Court papers also say he installed metal and wood barricades around his house as well as security cameras.

Mattson must also serve four years of supervised release.