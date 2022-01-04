Iowa man facing charges after pointing gun at clerk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old Iowa man is in the Minnehaha County jail, facing a robbery charge.

Police say Monday afternoon two men walked into a pawn store on West 41st Street.

After one of the men had pawned some items… the other man pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and said he wanted money.

When the clerk asked if he was serious… the man said it was a joke and he wanted to pawn the gun.

“At the time that it happened the victim, the employee thought that it was an actual robbery that was taking place. The two guys initially left but then they ended up coming back a short time later and so that’s when the officers found them,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Wesley Hanson faces one count of robbery. Police say the gun was real but it wasn’t loaded. It was also in a holster at the time, but the clerk said he though it still could have fired.